ParkinGo Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $41.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,109,170 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

