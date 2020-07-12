Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $56.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,951. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,403 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

