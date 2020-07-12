Own Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Own is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

