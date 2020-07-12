Origin Protocol (OGN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.42 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $7.42 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.05033208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,059,742 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

