Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.52. Opsens shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

