Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $800,554.84 and approximately $2,366.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01989569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114999 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

