Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have commented on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Onespan stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 314,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Onespan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onespan by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

