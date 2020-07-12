OneLedger Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $143,199.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.05022787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033450 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,208,384 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

