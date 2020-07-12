Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $188.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock worth $93,666,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

