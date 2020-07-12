OKCash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $8,258.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,214.26 or 0.99827283 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00138924 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006928 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,443,129 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

