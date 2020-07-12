Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Obseva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Sell-side analysts expect that Obseva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Obseva in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

