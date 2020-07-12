Observer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. During the last week, Observer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $4.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.01996142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00114568 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,893,236 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

