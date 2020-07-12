NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY) Financial Comparison

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 1 0 1 2.33 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 7.64% 2.58% 1.54% NVE 57.88% 18.06% 17.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 8.58 $234.68 million $0.21 125.95 NVE $25.41 million 11.50 $14.53 million N/A N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.