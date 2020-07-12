Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

