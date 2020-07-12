NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

JEMD stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

