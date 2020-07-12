Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $82,755.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, WazirX and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitrue, Binance, Upbit, WazirX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, BITBOX, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

