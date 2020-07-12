Northcoast Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.99 on Friday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

