Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$62.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$366.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.22 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

