No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $41,689.67 and $18,511.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.29 or 0.05040915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033414 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

