NIX (NIX) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $10.39 and $18.94. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $113,397.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.02576952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.02540068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00478893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00741019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00620340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014995 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

