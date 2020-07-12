Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 89,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,077. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

