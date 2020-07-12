Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 6,186,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.