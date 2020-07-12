New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Receives $11.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 472,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $866.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Kline purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

