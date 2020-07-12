Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.63 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile
