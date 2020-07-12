Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.63 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

