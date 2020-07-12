Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 485,421 shares of company stock worth $4,844,922.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

