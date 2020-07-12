Nestree Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.78 million and $2.17 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,128,767 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree .

Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

