Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.63 ($62.50).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €63.45 ($71.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($83.54).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

