Neil Solomons Sells 10,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85.

Shares of TSE AUP traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.23. 181,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.43 and a current ratio of 21.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$28.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

