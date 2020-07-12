Nebula AI Hits Market Cap of $412,472.06 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $412,472.06 and approximately $110.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.29 or 0.05040915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033414 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,922,574,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

