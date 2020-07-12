NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut NCS Multistage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NCS Multistage from $2.50 to $1.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.23.

NCSM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

