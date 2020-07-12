National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $29.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSA opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

