National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 857,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after buying an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

