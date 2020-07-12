National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. National General has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National General will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 106,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.