National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) PT Raised to $34.50

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National General by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 542,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

