National Bank Financial Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$25.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE:CAE opened at C$20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. CAE has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.