National Bank Financial Analysts Give Cineplex (TSE:CGX) a C$9.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.79.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.36.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

