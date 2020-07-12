MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.00 ($161.80).

MTX opened at €153.10 ($172.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($325.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €189.19. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

