Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $119.20 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

