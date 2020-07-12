Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,870,232. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

