Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 3,663,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,510,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 907,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 419,397 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

