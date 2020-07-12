Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $230.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.76. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,620.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

