Morgan Stanley Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $6.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of BBBY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

