Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $252.31

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $252.31 and traded as low as $235.50. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 395,386 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.31. The firm has a market cap of $687.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

