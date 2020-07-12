Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $252.31

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $252.31 and traded as low as $235.50. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 395,386 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.31. The firm has a market cap of $687.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

