Mooncoin Trading 367.6% Higher This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 544.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 367.6% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00479822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,890,128,004 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

