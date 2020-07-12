Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $220,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

