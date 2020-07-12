MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Nielsen (OTCMKTS:NLSN) Head-To-Head Survey

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nielsen has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 6.28, meaning that its stock price is 528% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.80 -$415.00 million $1.69 8.66

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Nielsen -7.33% 23.01% 3.92%

Summary

Nielsen beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

