Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,130,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,609 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.