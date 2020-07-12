Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,572 shares. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $700.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

