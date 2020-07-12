Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLND. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.09.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $12.00.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

