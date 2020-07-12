Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:MAX opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. Midas Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

Get Midas Gold alerts:

In other Midas Gold news, Director Peter Nixon sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$49,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,035.48.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.